SIMULATION TESTS RESCUE CAPACITY ON FUNCHAL CABLE CAR

The Regional Civil Protection Service participated today in a drill organized by the company Teleféricos da Madeira, SA, where a technical breakdown caused the cabins to stop, having to resort to rescue operations to help six passengers, spread across three cabins.

This action included the intervention of the Regional Relief Operations Command and the Wide Angle Rescue Team of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, who had the opportunity to train and apply different rescue techniques, to resolve a situation of random stoppage of the cable car. , becoming increasingly able to intervene in real situations.

From Jornal Madeira

