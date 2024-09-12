Another morning of ‘chaos’ at Pico do Areeiro

This area is still a total mess and still with no control.

This Thursday morning was once again chaotic in the traffic on Pico do Areeiro. It was only 7:30 am and it was already difficult to travel by car, and it was even more difficult for the bus that takes you to the top.

See the images captured this morning by António Figueira on the link below.

The Regional Government has created parking lots in the area below to avoid congestion, providing public transport to the start of the trail. However, dozens of drivers choose to take their vehicles all the way to Pico do Areeiro, causing complete chaos, as there is no parking space for such a large number of cars.

Government officials have been reminding people that there is a shuttle that leaves Funchal and takes passengers to Pico do Areeiro, meaning there is no need to take cars to that location.

Like this: Like Loading...