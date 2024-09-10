MPT warns of the burden on Madeiran families with the cost of school supplies

The Political Committee of the Partido da Terra (MPT) is concerned about the “growing financial burden that Madeiran families are facing in securing the necessary school materials for their children”. The party considers that, although school textbooks are provided by the Regional Government, the remaining materials continue to represent a significant expense.

The MPT uses the example of a parent or guardian at the EB1/PE School in Achada, who had to pay 161.80 euros for essential school supplies for a 1st year student.

“This amount, which covers items such as pencils, notebooks, glue and other basic materials, is unaffordable for many families, especially considering that salaries have not kept up with inflation, further worsening the economic situation of households. The financial difficulties that many of these families already face are exacerbated by a constantly rising cost of living, while incomes remain practically stagnant”, considers the party.

The criticisms of municipal deputy Valter Rodrigues were directed at the Funchal City Council, which decided to allocate “only 30 euros in vouchers for the purchase of school supplies”, which he considered to be insufficient. “While we see significant funds being channelled into events such as rallies and parties, which contribute little or nothing to the well-being of our children and the development of society, families continue to struggle to guarantee the basics: their children’s education”, he stated.

In this sense, the MPT calls on the competent parties to urgently reassess the policies supporting school materials. “We propose that a more robust support mechanism be created, such as subsidies or vouchers with values ​​adjusted to the real needs of families, which will help to mitigate the economic impact of these expenses, ensuring that all children have access to essential resources to start the school year under equal conditions”, states the party.

“Education is a fundamental right and cannot be seen as an inaccessible luxury for many. The Partido da Terra will continue to fight so that public funds are used responsibly and with priority, in areas that really matter for the future of Madeira and its families”.

From Diário Notícias

