A lovely moon last night I caught when leaving work.

In the last month of August, average temperatures all over the world were the highest this month since the records began, but this trend did not occur in Madeira, where the average temperature for the last month was 24.8 degrees, making it one of our coolest Augusts.

For me personally it has been the worse summer sinuce living here, 19 years, with a lot more cloud, and cooler temperatures. Will the summer continue for the next couple of months, fingers crossed it does.

