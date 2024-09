Northeast winds are expected to increase in strength from Wednesday, but mainly on Thursday, where the European model predicts gusts of 70km/h in mountainous areas and the extreme west and east of the island.

Situation to be monitored with updates.

looking at wind guru Thursday looks to be a very complicated day, and flights could well be disrupted, and i will put my neck on the block, and say not much will land, unless we get some improvements in the coming days.

I will keep you updated.

Like this: Like Loading...