Humorous note in provocative style posted on Government buildings

This morning, JM received information that a humorous note in the style of electoral provocation was posted on the buildings of the Regional Government of Madeira.

The aforementioned poster makes an allusion to JORAM – Official Journal of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, involving both the name of Miguel Albuquerque and that of Élvio Sousa, secretary-general of Juntos Pelo Povo (JPP).

It should be remembered that, just a few days ago, the PSD – Madeira headquarters was also the target of a similar act for being closed during Christmas.

From Jornal Madeira

This is a basic translation.

