PSD victory with majority guaranteed

The projection by the Catholic University, released at 7pm on RTP 3, points to a victory for the PSD, with a vote of between 41 and 46%, which could elect, in this scenario, between 21 and 24 deputies. 24 are needed to guarantee an absolute majority in parliament, which has a total of 47 seats.

The JPP is the second most voted political force (18 and 22%), and could have 9 deputies, in the worst case scenario, and 12 in the best case scenario for Juntos Pelo Povo.

Projection predicts abstention between 41% and 47%

Abstention in the 2025 Regional elections is between 41% and 47%, according to projections released by RTP.

According to the survey released at 6:30 pm, and developed by the Catholic University, the abstention rate is in line with the previous vote.

In the last electoral act for the Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, held on May 26, 2024, in which 135,909 voters out of 254,522 registered voted, the abstention rate was 46.6%.

