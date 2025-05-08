Traffic chaos near the Seixal Parish Church due to the influx of tourists

I cant even to begin to think what this area will be like in the Summer. If nothing is done, which is the case at the moment all over the island, then residents might just take matters in their own hands.

On Thursday, several light passenger vehicles were parked near the Seixal Parish Church, according to eyewitness reports. This parking is causing huge traffic problems in the area. The chaotic situation has resulted in disorderly parking in both directions of the road, with vehicles stopped in both lanes of traffic, particularly preventing the passage of heavy goods vehicles and passenger transport vehicles.

According to a local resident who contacted JM, this scenario is repeated daily, but has worsened significantly today due to high tourist demand. Many visitors try to access the popular natural pools and the small beach of Seixal, congesting the area.

One of the heavy passenger vehicles is immobilized, with no possibility of moving forward or backward. The tourists, visibly frustrated, criticize the lack of civility of some drivers, particularly those of rent-a-car vehicles, whose poor parking behavior has contributed to the blockage.

