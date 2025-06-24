Police ask for information to find Madeiran missing in England

A Portuguese man from Madeira is missing in the United Kingdom. Sussex County Police in southern England have announced they are searching for a 39-year-old man identified as “Miguel”, who is believed to be an immigrant from Madeira.

“Miguel was last seen in the Hampden Park area on Monday night,” reads the post on Sussex County Police’s social media and digital platforms.

The post is accompanied by a photograph of the man and a description of the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen in Eastbourne, southern England.

