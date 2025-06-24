Tourist guide warns about camping in the Cristo Rei area

The situation is neither recent nor new. Tourists were seen camping in the Cristo Rei area, in Garajau, yesterday morning. 

A tour guide, who recorded the situation, told DIÁRIO that he went to the tourists to inform them that they could not have their tent in that place: “I went to tell them that it is not normal to do that, they started laughing, and asking why?”, he says. 

He explains that last month he had to call the authorities in Guindaste because tourists were also camping in a prohibited area.

From Diário Notícias

  2. Yes, and I have personally seen tourists there with all their camping gear in the back of their rental car.

    Reply

  3. About 8,000 people land in Madeira every day. Or around 50,000 weekly. Among those 50k, is it really worth all the fuss around the 5 or 6 that every week use their tents?

    Reply

    1. Yes it is Antonio, because before you know it those 5 or 6 will 50 or 60 and grow exponentially, causing ever more problems and aggravation. There are official campsites in Madeira with established facilities and amenities, let them use those.

      Reply

      1. I agree 100% that is what will happen I’m afraid. They will tell their friends and those friends will tell theirs and so on, that you’re allowed to wild camp pretty much anywhere on Madeira.

        Reply

  4. I’ve never observed any tourist arrive in Madeira with roof racks and/or a rooftop tent. The cost of shipping a vehicle with that setup would be time consuming and expensive. Seems like the root of the problem is local.

    Reply

  5. As noted before, it’s legal to camp in public spaces in Madeira if it hasn’t been prohibited.

    Lots of municipalities just don’t seem to have bothered making it prohibited and so nothing can be done until then!

    Reply

  6. It is always the same, someone has a goo idea (putting a tent on the roof of a car). These things spread around the world and are used almost everywhere. People realise, that it is a nice way to make profit, the business grows, others copy and a few customers give a shit on rules. (In the end the rental companies do so as well, as the only space that is legal on our island for that setup is the camping ground in Ribeira de Janela, Porto Moniz — The campgrounds that are located on several spots in Madeira and can be booked via Simplifica for free are meant to be used only for an overnight stay by hikers — And for sure it is not legal to set up the tent whereever one thinks it is a good idea – Pico Arieiro, Christo Rei, Guindaste).
    And because of just a few idiots who don´t care for the rest of the world (leaving rubbish, camping on parking lots / supermarket lots, leaving their toilet paper etc etc etc), the government needs to install new rules, has to control them and all the well behaving visitors of Madeira have one thing less to join. And the correct business owners who stick to the rules and tell their customers what is allowed and what is forbidden, loose their income.

    Reply

