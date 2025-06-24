Tourist guide warns about camping in the Cristo Rei area

The situation is neither recent nor new. Tourists were seen camping in the Cristo Rei area, in Garajau, yesterday morning.

A tour guide, who recorded the situation, told DIÁRIO that he went to the tourists to inform them that they could not have their tent in that place: “I went to tell them that it is not normal to do that, they started laughing, and asking why?”, he says.

He explains that last month he had to call the authorities in Guindaste because tourists were also camping in a prohibited area.

From Diário Notícias

