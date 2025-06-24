PSP reinforces surveillance after illegal occupation of housing in Fajã das Galinhas

The Câmara de Lobos Municipal Council reports that the Public Security Police (PSP) will reinforce surveillance in the Fajã das Galinhas area, in the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos. The issue is a complaint received yesterday morning by DIÁRIO, which reported the illegal occupation of a house in that location.

The complaint stated that when a resident went to his house he noticed that a man was in the house next door. He contacted the owner to ask if he had rented the house, and received a negative response. “When family members went to that house, there were several people from Madeira living there,” the complainant said.

“They saw that the houses were ‘abandoned’, which they are not. The owners continue to take care of them. They opened the door, I don’t know how they were living there. The owners were paying for the water and electricity and the Madeirans were living for free”, he adds.

The local authority states that, after becoming aware of the situation, it immediately contacted the PSP. The authorities confirmed that they received “a complaint regarding the presence of four individuals occupying a house in the Fajã das Galinhas area. According to information provided by the PSP, they left the premises when the authorities arrived, and the legitimate owner chose not to file a criminal complaint.”

In conclusion, the city council states that as this is a specific and isolated case, the authorities will reinforce surveillance at that location, “with a view to preventing similar situations in the future.”

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...