Madeira NOW celebrates 10th Anniversary

The latest copy of Madeira NOW is a special bumper edition to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of this popular guide book. The book has increased in size to 260 pages (from 136pp) and the overall content makes Madeira NOW the most comprehensive guide available in the market.

This booklet is not only full of information, and most of what’s going on throughout the year on the island, and has saved thousands of people, thousands of euros over the years with all the great discounts.

The editorial content provides a huge amount of information for the visitor, not only featuring the main Festivals & Events, Walks & Trails, Beaches & Lidos, Gardens, Museums, Viewpoints, Levada Walks, & Adventure Sports but also including a practical information often required by visitors.

Medical facilities, Private Clinics, Pharmacies, Medical Equipment Hire, Health & Wellness, Food and Drink, Nightlife, Live Music, Shopping & Royal Roads sections have been added and Buses, Driving, Participation Sports & Around the Island have been expanded.

And a real bonus for subscribers are 323 Restaurants, Tour Operators, Shope & Rentals offering discounts ranging from 10% to 25%. – all with full contact details and a company profile / resume of what they have to offer. Every establishment has been visited and vetted for quality and each establishment has signed an agreement for their discount protocol.

The Gold Discount Card that comes with the book is valid until September 30th 2026.

James O’Sullivan, the publisher of Madeira NOW said “It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to publish Madeira NOW for the last 10 years – I have met so many wonderful people all working hard to make Madeira what it is. A tranquil paradise that punches way above its’ weight”.

Madeira NOW costs €15 plus delivery and you can preview and order at https://madeiranow.org/10th-anniversary.

Like this: Like Loading...