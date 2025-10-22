Funchal Christmas Market among the 20 best to visit in Europe

The website ‘Time Out’ recently released the list of the best Christmas markets in Europe for 2025 and among the most charming destinations is the Funchal Christmas Market in Madeira.

Located on Avenida Arriaga, in the center of Funchal, the market is described as a space where you can experience the Christmas spirit in an authentic way, surrounded by regional products and background music, considered ideal for those who are not fans of snow.

According to the publication, the Funchal market opens on December 1, 2025 and is part of the city’s extensive Christmas and New Year’s Eve program, known for its illuminations, concerts, street entertainment and iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

In addition to Funchal, the list highlighted several markets across Europe.

In Nuremberg, Germany, the traditional Hauptmarkt market maintains its charm with classic sausages, gingerbread and smoked beer.

In Manchester, UK, the Christmas market located in Albert Square returns this season with 200 chalet-style huts selling bratwursts, Yorkshire pudding wraps, steaming strudels, gluhwein, and many other treats.

In Paris, ‘Time Out’ highlighted the Tuileries Garden market, which stretches along the entire northern edge of the garden, from Rue des Pyramides to Place de la Concorde and offers a fusion of Christmas charm and Parisian elegance.

Vörösmarty tér is Budapest’s oldest and most traditional Christmas market, located in the city’s main square, along the Danube River. There are about 100 stalls selling toys, trinkets, and more.

In Vienna, the market near Rathausplatz transforms into a veritable ‘Christmas world,’ with over 100 stalls. For those seeking a quieter experience, the market in Vilnius, Lithuania, enchants with its peaceful and authentic atmosphere, away from the crowds.

London’s Winter Wonderland remains one of the largest and most diverse markets in Europe, combining ice rinks, a fair, and shows, albeit expensive.

In Switzerland, Lucerne offers a more welcoming atmosphere, with around 70 stalls under a large Advent wreath. Tallinn, Estonia, offers an enchanting fairytale setting.

Other notable destinations include Copenhagen, with its market inside an amusement park; Edinburgh, which combines history and festive lights in the Princes Street Gardens; Aachen, Germany, famous for its aniseed biscuits; Gothenburg, Sweden, with the magical market in Liseberg Park; Krakow, Poland, whose main square transforms into a living postcard; and Colmar, France, with its half-timbered streets and six distinct markets that look like something out of a Christmas tale.

Bruges and Düsseldorf, in Belgium and Germany respectively, also offer memorable experiences, with wooden cabins, ice skating and hot drinks.

Seville, meanwhile, is betting on a Christmas with sunshine, palm trees and an ice rink under the blue sky, while Venice celebrates craftsmanship in Campo Santo Stefano, with a focus on Murano glass and typical Italian sweets like panettone.

