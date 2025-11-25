A 20-year-old was inside the car that fell into the water.

The person managed to get out of the vehicle on their own.

The National Maritime Authority reported, through a statement, that a 20-year-old man was inside the vehicle that became partially submerged at Praia Formosa this morning.

The alert was received at 2:24 am through the Regional Civil Protection Service of Madeira, and elements from the Local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal, the Funchal Fire Brigade, and the PSP (Public Security Police) were immediately activated to the scene.

Upon arrival, they verified that the victim had managed to exit the car on their own and was physically unharmed. Therefore, there was no need for medical assistance.

“The vehicle owner was notified to submit a removal plan, and the vehicle was removed at 6:00 AM by a towing company,” it states.

The Funchal Local Maritime Police Command took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

