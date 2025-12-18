ARAE seizes more than 260 toys in inspection operation.

The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) carried out, between December 3rd and 4th, an inspection operation targeting the toy trade, as part of an operational plan aimed at verifying compliance with legislation regarding the safety of products placed on the market.

According to the agency, the operation resulted in the seizure of 266 items, valued at 3,350 euros, in six commercial establishments.

The initiative aimed to respond to the increased demand for toys associated with the approach of the Christmas season, a period in which the consumption of this type of product intensifies.

The actions taken resulted in three criminal proceedings and three administrative offense proceedings. Among the infractions found are suspected crimes of counterfeiting, imitation, and illegal use of trademarks, as well as situations related to the sale or concealment of products.

Furthermore, several fines were issued for non-compliance with labeling rules, namely for the absence of information in Portuguese and for failure to comply with legal obligations on the part of economic operators.

The operation, called ‘ToySafe’, focused on establishments selling directly to consumers and took place simultaneously in the Autonomous Region of Madeira and on the mainland.

In Madeira, the inspection was carried out by ARAE, while on the mainland the intervention was the responsibility of the Food and Economic Security Authority (ASAE), allowing for coordinated action at the national level.

The seizures associated with suspected criminal offenses were reported to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the proceedings are subject to the established legal procedures.

ARAE emphasizes that this operational plan comes at a time of heightened consumer sensitivity, reinforcing control over a sector with a direct impact on child safety.

According to the statement, the collaboration with ASAE allowed for greater territorial coverage, optimization of resources, and standardization of procedures, contributing to strengthened consumer protection. ARAE guarantees that it will continue to intervene whenever justified, in the exercise of its powers to oversee and defend legality in the market.

