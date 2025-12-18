Complaint against Elma Aveiro for tax fraud leads to investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation following a complaint filed against Elma Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister. This information was confirmed by Fama ao Minuto with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), which confirmed “receipt of a complaint” and clarified that it “gave rise to an investigation that is currently underway.”

According to Fama ao Minuto, the complaint involves alleged crimes of tax fraud, defamation, and slander. The news was initially reported by the website Fama e Fofoca and was later mentioned on the V+ Fama program on V+ TVI.

According to this information, several documents were handed over to the authorities, including allegedly counterfeit jerseys, payment slips, and other financial documents that, according to the complainants, could support the accusation of tax fraud. The same source states that Elma Aveiro was allegedly selling jerseys signed by Cristiano Ronaldo that were not original products.

The alleged crime of defamation and slander is related to an episode involving a former employee of the businesswoman from Madeira. According to V+ Fama, the plaintiffs are claiming compensation of three million euros and plan to publish a book about the case in February 2026, titled ‘The Hidden Face of Elma Aveiro’.

Elma Aveiro, 52, presents herself as an entrepreneur on social media. In the past, she ran clothing stores in Madeira associated with the CR7 brand, a business that ended up closing in 2022. Also a restaurant in Marina Shopping which bailiffs emptied out and closed the place down. Currently, she dedicates herself to selling cosmetics and merchandise with her image, as well as promoting raffles and events related to fashion, style, and coaching.

