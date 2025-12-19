Santa Cruz and Santana hold Market Night.

Santa Cruz and Santana host the traditional Market Night today, in an atmosphere of festivities, music, and celebration of Christmas traditions.

In Santa Cruz, the event takes place tonight after being postponed last weekend due to Storm Emilia. The event features a diverse program, with musical entertainment, recreations of local traditions, and a wide range of food options, with products available for consumption on-site or to take home.

The festivities officially begin at 8 pm and continue past midnight, promising a lively night in the center of the village.

In Santana, Market Night will be marked by a special musical moment, with a Christmas concert by the group C’azoada. The show will take place next to the Town Hall, in a setting embellished by the nativity scene installed there, creating an atmosphere conducive to sharing, socializing and experiencing the Christmas spirit.

From Diário Notícias

