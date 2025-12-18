ARAE inspects street vending on Avenida do Mar.

The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) is carrying out an operation this Thursday afternoon to control street vendors, called ‘Street Vendor Operation II’.

The initiative’s main focus is the inspection of traders who operate on an itinerant basis.

With the support of the GNR (National Republican Guard), ARAE inspectors have already carried out several inspection and surveillance actions along Avenida do Mar and Avenida Sá Carneira, two areas of the city where street vending of items such as sunglasses, jewelry, souvenirs alluding to Madeira, or even small decorative wooden pieces is concentrated.

The operation will continue over the next few hours and aims to ensure that the items offered for sale meet all legal requirements, particularly regarding authorization for the activity, mandatory information on labels, and the integrity of packaging, thus guaranteeing consumer protection.

According to the Regional Secretariat for the Economy, which oversees ARAE, the operation is part of increased enforcement associated with the Christmas season and is part of a series of initiatives carried out by ARAE to control economic activities in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The official results of the operation are expected to be released only at the end of the night, according to information provided to DIÁRIO by the SRE.

