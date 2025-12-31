Civil Protection closes roads and access to the sea due to Storm Francis

The Regional Civil Protection Service of Madeira is urging the public to return home early this New Year’s Eve, avoiding driving on the roads during the early hours of the morning.

The Regional Civil Protection Service announced, in the final hours of December 31st, the closure of several roads and coastal access routes in response to the imminent arrival of Storm Francis.

With IPMA’s forecasts confirming a severe worsening of the weather – characterized by heavy rain, cyclonic winds and rough seas – the authorities have moved forward with concrete preventive measures to safeguard the safety of the population during the New Year’s celebrations.

Traffic and circulation restrictions affect several municipalities, most notably Câmara de Lobos , where access to the coastline has been closed, as well as the Estrada da Boca dos Namorados, the Estrada José Avelino Pinto and the Estrada da Corrida.

In Ponta do Sol , the restrictions include the local beach, Levada do Moinho, Praia do Lugar de Baixo, and the pier. In Funchal , due to wind gusts that could reach 125 km/h in the highlands, the Estrada do Chão da Lagoa has been closed. Also on the island of Porto Santo , the city’s old pier is closed.

Civil Protection warns of a list of “expected effects” that justify these restrictions, namely the high risk of falling trees and infrastructure, the dragging of loose objects, flooding, and coastal erosion. The scenario is particularly critical for driving, with a risk of road accidents and the formation of water sheets.

Given this situation, the most pressing recommendation from the authorities for this New Year’s Eve is to carefully plan your return home.

Civil Protection is urging citizens to return “before the worsening weather conditions,” expected in the early morning, especially if they have to cross exposed areas.

It is also advised to remove belongings and vehicles from flood-prone areas, adopt defensive driving practices, and avoid wooded areas or coastal zones. Authorities urge strict compliance with these prohibitions, reminding the public that flooded areas can conceal dangers such as open sewer drains.

Like this: Like Loading...