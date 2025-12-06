Porto Santo Line cancels trips due to bad weather

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Not good news for the public holiday on Monday.

Porto Santo Line has announced that the scheduled trips for next Monday, December 8, 2025, between Funchal and Porto Santo at 8:00 AM and, in the opposite direction, at 8:00 PM, have been cancelled due to bad weather conditions, which “could jeopardise the safety” of passengers and the ship Lobo Marinho.

Alternatively, the carrier provided extra trips on Sunday, December 7th: Funchal – Porto Santo at 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, and Porto Santo – Funchal at 12:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

In a statement sent to newsrooms this Saturday, the company recommends that passengers contact official channels for more information: telephone (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or email infopsl@gruposousa.pt , Monday to Sunday, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm (closed on holidays).

 

