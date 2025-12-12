Strong winds cause damage

Strong winds originating from Storm Emilia are causing havoc in various parts of the Madeira archipelago.

In São Vicente, specifically, there are reports of fallen trees and roofs being lifted off.

One of the recorded incidents occurred at the local Health Center, restricting movement in the area.

The Chão do Areeiro weather station recorded the strongest gusts this Friday, December 12th, reaching 128 km/h at 8 PM. Pico Alto came in second with a maximum recorded wind of 113 km/h at the same time. Selvagem Grande followed with 106 km/h at 7:40 PM, and the Santa Catarina station with 103 km/h at 7:30 PM.

