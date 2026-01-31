Storm Kristin has left its mark, claimed lives, and is causing “a crisis unlike any other, given the level of destruction,” especially in the Leiria district, which requires close attention to communities, families, and infrastructure.

As an associate of AP Imprensa, DIÁRIO expresses its solidarity with those suffering and all those working to care for those affected by the storm, and joins the effort to share information gathered by Região de Leiria , a newspaper where you can find constantly updated data on the situation on the ground and learn how you can help or be helped.

In a region that also has people from Madeira, find out how you can contribute and make a difference. Now it’s our turn to help many of those who, after the tragedy of February 2010 in Madeira, gave everything they could to help us recover quickly.

At this time, in addition to motivating the courageous individuals who will do everything to restore normality, it is important to have gestures that help those in Leiria and other afflicted districts of the country who need comfort, essential goods, and hope.

Like this: Like Loading...