23-year-old fisherman dies in underwater fishing accident.

The death of a 23-year-old amateur fisherman this afternoon in Santa Cruz has been confirmed. As reported by JM , the young man became trapped during a dive he was doing with a friend.

The companion managed to free himself and reached land to ask for help. His death was confirmed minutes later. The victim was rescued and transported to the SANAS base, next to the airport, where the health delegate is waiting to collect evidence and officially confirm the death. The body will then be taken to the Forensic Medicine Service at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. The Maritime Police took charge of the incident.

