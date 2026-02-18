Amendments to the air travel subsidy approved in the Assembly of the Republic

The two draft laws from the legislative assemblies of Madeira and the Azores, and the Chega party’s bill that amend the air mobility subsidy model, were approved this afternoon in the Assembly of the Republic, and referred to the specialized committee. The PSD and CDS parliamentary groups voted against the bills and supported the new model created by the government of Luís Montenegro, with the exception of the Social Democratic deputies elected from the island constituencies, who voted in favor.

The proposed and now approved changes essentially aim to eliminate the requirement of having no outstanding debts to the Tax Authorities and Social Security in order to access reimbursement for air travel, and to remove the €200 limit on one-way trips.

The bill originating from the Azores Assembly was approved with votes from Chega, IL, PS, PAN, JPP, Livre, PCP, BE, and PSD deputies from Madeira and the Azores, with votes against from the remaining PSD and CDS deputies.

The proposal originating in the Madeira Assembly was approved by Chega, PS, PAN, Livre, BE and PSD deputies from Madeira and the Azores, with abstentions from PCP and IL and votes against from JPP, CDS and the majority of PSD deputies.

Finally, Chega’s proposal was approved, with votes from the proposing party, PS, JPP, BE and PSD deputies from Madeira and the Azores, with abstentions from Livre, PAN and PCP and votes against from CDS, IL and the majority of PSD deputies.

From Diário Notícias

