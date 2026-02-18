Three arrested at Madeira Airport with false documents.

The main question to answer is did they come into the island with false documents ?

Three people were arrested at Madeira Airport this morning after being intercepted while trying to travel outside the Schengen area with false documents.

The information was confirmed by the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police), who added that the suspects intended to board a flight to Ireland, scheduled for 6 am.

The arrests occurred during document control procedures, after authorities identified irregularities in the documents presented. The three individuals were intercepted before boarding.

The PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) has not yet released further details about the identity or nationality of those arrested, who are expected to be brought before the competent judicial authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...