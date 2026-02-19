Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 recorded in Alenquer

Another earthquake hits the Lisbon District.

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter in Alenquer, in the Lisbon district, was recorded in the early afternoon today by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

According to information available on the IPMA website, the tremor occurred at 12:14, at a depth of 15 kilometers, and four kilometers west-northwest of the town of Alenquer.

In a statement, the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC) revealed that, as of 12:30 PM, “there are no reports of personal or material damage.”

“We urge the public to exercise extra caution in areas previously affected by landslides and structural instability due to recent adverse weather events,” ANEPC emphasized.

By 12:30 PM, the Lusa news agency had received reports that the earthquake was felt in different municipalities in the districts of Lisbon, Leiria, Santarém, and Coimbra.

According to the Richter scale, earthquakes are classified according to their magnitude as micro (less than 2.0), very small (2.0-2.9), small (3.0-3.9), light (4.0-4.9), moderate (5.0-5.9), strong (6.0-6.9), large (7.0-7.9), major (8.0-8.9), exceptional (9.0-9.9) and extreme (when greater than 10).

