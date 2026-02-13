War projectile found in a ruined house in Santa Cruz.

The Regional Command of the Public Security Police of Madeira informs, in a press release, that on Tuesday, February 10th, the Santa Cruz Police Station was contacted by citizens who found a box containing military material in a ruined house.

The police went to the scene and confirmed that it was a war projectile, contained inside a wooden box with a metal clasp.

“Safeguarding the physical integrity of those present and ensuring all safety conditions, the Weapons and Explosives Unit was promptly activated, as well as a team from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Underground Security Center (CIEXSS) of the Madeira Regional Command. After adopting the appropriate technical procedures, the projectile was removed from the site and transported safely,” it informs.

According to information gathered, and considering the inscriptions on the outside of the box, “one of the participants presumes that the artifact may have been kept by his grandfather, who has since passed away and who is believed to have built the aforementioned house, being an Army Officer at the time, in 1930.”

The PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) reminds the public that, upon suspicion or discovery of potentially dangerous or explosive objects, they should not be handled and should be immediately reported to the competent authorities.

