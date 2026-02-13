A 59-year-old German man died after being swept away by a wave at Ponta do Sol

A 59-year-old German citizen died this morning after drowning near the Ponta do Sol pier, the Madeira Maritime Zone commander confirmed to JMFM.

According to Navy Captain Bruno Ferreira Teles, the National Maritime Authority was alerted at 9:56 am by the Regional Civil Protection Service to the existence of a person in difficulty at sea, allegedly swept away by a wave near that pier.

According to the official, a second person also entered the water to try to help the victim, but ended up returning to land without being able to carry out the rescue.

Emergency services were immediately activated, and a lifeboat from the Funchal Lifesaving Station was dispatched to the scene with two crew members on board. The team eventually located the victim lying face down in the water.

The crew initiated basic life support maneuvers and transported the man to the Calheta Marina, where they received support from the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, who continued the resuscitation maneuvers.

Despite their efforts, it was not possible to reverse the situation, and the health delegate declared the death at the scene.

From Jornal Madeira

