Couple returns from vacation and finds a wasp nest in their home in Barreiros.

An unusual situation mobilized the Funchal Fire Brigade near midnight this Sunday, in an apartment block located in the Barreiros area of ​​Funchal.

A couple, who had gone on vacation, left their bathroom window open after spotting two wasps, hoping they would leave eventually. However, during their absence, the insects ended up establishing a hive inside the house.

According to what we were able to ascertain, the wasps also attempted to spread to upper apartments in the same building.

Upon the residents’ arrival, close to midnight, the Funchal Fire Brigade was alerted and dispatched a vehicle to the scene.

The corporation advised closing the restroom and referred the situation to the competent authorities, namely the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) and the Regional Directorate of Agriculture, responsible for resolving this type of incident.

From Jornal Madeira

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