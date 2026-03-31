Around 40 flights cancelled at Madeira Airport due to strong winds.

The strong wind warning has been extended to 6 pm today, but it should start easing after 11am. We could well see some more problems today at the airport, but the first flights have managed to land this morning.

Around 40 flights were cancelled yesterday at Madeira International Airport, including arrivals and departures, due to strong winds affecting the archipelago for the second consecutive day.

The website of ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal indicates that 24 arrivals were cancelled and two planes were diverted between 00:55 and 17:30, while 12 departures were cancelled from 04:25 onwards.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) today placed the island of Madeira under a yellow warning due to the forecast of strong winds, in effect at least until 9:00 PM.

IPMA indicated that the island will experience northeasterly winds with gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour (km/h) in the eastern and western extremes and up to 110 km/h in mountainous regions.

The yellow warning, the least severe on a scale of three, is issued whenever there is a risk to certain activities that depend on weather conditions.

The Port Authority of Funchal has extended the strong wind warning for the coastline of the Madeira archipelago, which it had issued on Sunday, until 18:00 on Tuesday

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