Landslide in Seixal disrupts traffic and causes long queues on the Via Expresso.

A landslide that occurred this Monday in Seixal, before the access area to São Vicente, caused heavy traffic congestion on the Via Expresso, according to JM. As can be seen in the images, several rocks broke off from the slope and fell onto the roadway, preventing car traffic on that stretch.

Among the stone blocks on the road is one of considerable size, which is hindering the passage of vehicles and forcing motorists to exercise extra caution.

According to a source contacted by the newspaper, there are no reports of injuries or damage to vehicles so far. Even so, the situation caused heavy traffic in both directions. Drivers were proceeding cautiously while awaiting the arrival of authorities and firefighters at the scene. Viaexpresso teams were in the area to provide assistance and assess safety conditions.

From Jornal Madeira