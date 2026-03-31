Mural of Hope honors cancer patients in Madeira.

The Portuguese League Against Cancer – Madeira Regional Branch will inaugurate the Mural of Hope on April 4th at 10:30 am, as a tribute to patients, especially cancer patients.

The opening will take place at the League House in Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, under the motto ‘Together we are STRONGER! Together we will WIN!’.

This event is part of the celebrations marking the 85th anniversary of the Portuguese League Against Cancer and the 40th anniversary of the Madeira Regional Branch.

The session will include a presentation by the artist Paola Gomes, a patient’s testimony, speeches from various organizations, and the Madeira de Honra award ceremony.

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