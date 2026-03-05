Government moves forward with promenade in Lugar de Baixo

More promises not fulfilled???

Miguel Albuquerque announced the Regional Government’s intention to move forward with a new promenade between the center of Ponta do Sol and Tabua, along the seafront of Lugar de Baixo.

“In the medium term, between the marina and Tabua, we are going to build a promenade,” stated the President of the Regional Government, explaining that the objective is to create a pedestrian and leisure connection along the coast.

According to Albuquerque, the project aims to enhance the entire area and create new spaces for public enjoyment. “The idea is that this entire area will be used by the population, especially those from Ponta do Sol and Ribeira Brava, with spaces for exercise, cycling, and strolling,” he said.

Before the construction of the promenade, the Government intends to reopen the pedestrian link through the old tunnel, allowing connection between the center of the village of Ponta do Sol and Lugar de Baixo. “We are going to open the pedestrian link through the old tunnel because at the moment it is very difficult to get here on foot,” he stated.

The governor also revealed that there are plans to rehabilitate the old marina in Lugar de Baixo and revitalize the entire surrounding area. “We have some ideas and some interested investors. The idea is to reorganize this area and restore the marina,” he stated.

The promenade project is under preparation, and the Executive hopes to have the design completed by the end of the year. “We want to have the project ready by the end of the year,” he concluded.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...