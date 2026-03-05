Airport problems continue for the 4th day

Airport problems continue for the 4th dayTobi Hughes·5th March 2026Madeira News With wind forecast all afternoon, flights are already having oriblems to land, with 6 waiting to land, and BA Gatwick diverting to Porto Santo. Azores Airlines also has diverted from Ponta Delgada. Help & Share Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related