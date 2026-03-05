Strong winds cause diversions at Madeira Airport

Madeira International Airport is once again experiencing disruptions to air operations due to strong winds in Santa Catarina, forcing the diversion of several aircraft and leaving other flights on hold in the airspace.

According to information from ANA Aeroportos and Flight Radar, flights from London (British Airways), Ponta Delgada (Azores Airlines), Zurich (Edelweiss Air), and Paris (Transavia France) were diverted to Porto Santo. A flight from Munich (Condor Flugdienst) was diverted to Tenerife, and another flight from Fuerteventura (Quic Air Jet Charter) also went to Porto Santo.

Easyjet Gatwick, Condor Munich and Jet2 Leeds are all landing in Tenerife.

