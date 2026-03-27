Machico Murderer detained and in hospital

The alleged murderer from Água Pena jumped from a balcony in an attempt to escape the Judiciary Police (PJ), AgoraMadeira has learned.

According to what we were able to ascertain, a team from the PJ (Judicial Police) determined that the man had returned to the crime scene, went to the location to arrest him, but when he found himself cornered, and in an attempt to escape, the man jumped from the balcony of the house.

He was injured, received first aid from EMIR and the Machico Municipal Fire Department, and was transported to the hospital.

From agora madeira

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