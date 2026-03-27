Ryanair flight diverted to Porto Santo

Madeira International Airport is once again experiencing operational constraints in the early afternoon of this Friday. It appears that adverse weather conditions, particularly wind, are the cause of the disruptions.

At this moment, Ryanair flight FR 385, originating from Lisbon and scheduled to arrive at 12:35 pm, is being diverted to Porto Santo Airport after failing to meet the landing conditions on the Madeiran runway.

TAP from lisbon is also trying to land at the moment after an aborted landing.

Nevertheless, in the last few hours, several aircraft have managed to land successfully at Madeira airport, namely flights from London, Ponta Delgada, Lanzarote and Aarhus, demonstrating some normality in the weather conditions that have been affecting the airport.

Also to note 3 flights diverted to Porto Santo yesterday afternoon due to the weather.

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