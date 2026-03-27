Landslide in Curral das Freiras may lead to evacuation of homes.

The large landslide that occurred this morning between Balseiras and Seara Velha, in Curral das Freiras, continues to be monitored by the authorities, who are assessing the need to evacuate nearby homes.

In statements to radio station 88.8 JMFM, the mayor of Câmara de Lobos, Celso Bettencourt, explained that it was “a large landslide in an area where there were no houses,” with the displaced mass reaching the riverbed.

Initially, there was concern about the possibility of a damming effect, but this scenario has since been ruled out. According to the mayor, after on-site analysis by the Municipal and Regional Civil Protection, as well as by LREC technicians, it was concluded that “the water will flow normally over that mass and there will be no imminent danger.”

Nevertheless, the main concern now focuses on the future behavior of the slope. “Although there are no houses at risk at the moment, there are houses nearby,” said Celso Bettencourt, emphasizing the need to “analyze and monitor the evolution of the terrain in the coming times.”

The mayor admits that, as a precaution, it may be necessary to evacuate residents. “If we have to relocate someone, we will do it,” he stated, adding that it will involve “one or two” families whose homes are located nearby, although not directly above the affected area.

Several resources are on site, including Civil Protection, municipal services and regional entities, and the situation is being assessed in coordination with the Regional Government. “We are analyzing and will monitor the situation in the coming days to understand how it will develop and then make further decisions,” he indicated.

A new update is expected around 6:00 PM.

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