The mayor of Câmara de Lobos says there are no houses in danger.

There are currently no houses at risk of collapse in the Seara Velha area of ​​Curral das Freiras, where a large landslide occurred this morning. This assurance was given by the mayor of Câmara de Lobos, Celso Bettencourt.

“It’s a landslide in the Seara Velha area, a zone with no history of such events, and it’s not threatening any houses,” the mayor began by assuring.

“At this moment, the LREC (Regional Laboratory of Civil Engineering) and the Hydraulics department will also be monitoring the situation with us,” he added, noting that “in fact, the big problem here is that the riverbed is full of earth and stones,” so “the biggest intervention, at this moment, will be by the Hydraulics department, which needs to clear the riverbed to avoid bigger problems,” he estimates.

Celso Bettencourt affirms that, “otherwise there are no homes in danger, there is nothing to report, but in any case we will monitor this from now on, because there is indeed a risk of this developing in the future, but we will be attentive to it,” he promised.

As can be seen in the photo, at this moment the amount of water accumulating downstream from the landslide is significant, forming a kind of dam.

From Diário Notícias

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