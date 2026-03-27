Man dies after being hit by truck

A 34-year-old man who was working on the Via Expresso in Porto da Cruz was run over by his own company’s truck last night and died at the scene. The alert was given at 11:18 pm, and the Machico Municipal Firefighters and EMIR (Emergency Medical Intervention Team) went to the scene, but there was nothing they could do and death was declared.

The company was carrying out cleaning work in the tunnel. The truck was reversing when the worker, who was at an invisible angle and therefore did not notice the truck’s movement, ended up being hit.

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