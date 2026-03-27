Major landslide at Curral das Freiras

A major landslide shook Curral das Freiras this morning, more precisely the Seara Velha site.

The photo we are sharing attests to the seriousness of the situation, which puts several houses in the area at risk of collapse. This information has not yet been confirmed.

According to our findings, the Ribeira dos Socorridos stream was blocked from that point onward. The attached video also shows the extent of the landslide.

The newspaper DIÁRIO is unaware if there are any further consequences – such as people caught in the collapse – but local and regional Civil Protection agencies have already been alerted and there is a presence on site.

It may be necessary to evacuate the entire area above the landslide.

From Diário Notícias

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