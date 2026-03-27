The Ponta do Sol Municipal Council is carrying out a TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) intervention to control cat colonies in the municipality

The Ponta do Sol Municipal Council, in partnership with the Associação Animais de Rua (Street Animals Association) and the local association BBPETS, will promote an intervention within the scope of the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program, with the aim of ethically controlling the stray cat population in the municipality.

The action will take place on March 30th and 31st, and is expected to involve up to 100 cats belonging to colonies already identified in the municipality.

The Deputy Mayor, Lino Pita, underlines the importance of the initiative. “This is a campaign of enormous importance for our municipality, because it allows us to act preventively and responsibly in controlling cat colonies. We are talking about a measure with a direct impact on animal welfare, but also on public health and the quality of life of the population,” he stated.

To ensure the success of the operation, the local authority appeals to the cooperation of residents, requesting that they do not feed the animals on March 29, 30 and 31, leaving only fresh water available.

Ponta do Sol is one of the five municipalities in the Autonomous Region of Madeira participating in this first phase of the CED program, an initiative that aims to promote a safer and more balanced coexistence between people and animals.

From Jornal Madeira

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