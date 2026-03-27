Tourist in serious condition after crash on Funchal expressway.

A 30-year-old tourist was seriously injured after crashing a rented motorbike on the Via Rápida highway, near Caminho do Comboio, in Funchal.

The tourist suffered multiple serious traumas, including an open fracture in a lower limb and injuries to the knee.

The Madeira Volunteer Firefighters were called to the scene, as well as EMIR (Emergency Medical Intervention Team) and the PSP (Public Security Police), who coordinated traffic due to the large number of people present.

The victim was assessed by EMIR (Emergency Medical Intervention Team) and the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters and then taken to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, where they were admitted to the emergency room in serious condition.

Like this: Like Loading...