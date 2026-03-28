Fuel prices rise again in Madeira

More lies from our government where they guaranteed fuel will cost 10 cents less than mainland, but in the case of both 95 unleaded and diesel the difference is around 8 cents.

Fuel prices in Portugal will fall next week, after several consecutive increases, with regular diesel dropping by about one cent per liter and 95-octane gasoline decreasing by 2.5 cents.

From Monday the average price of 95-octane unleaded gasoline should be around 1.904 euros per liter, while unleaded diesel should be around 2.055 euros per liter.

In Madeira.

Fuel prices will rise again next week, and once again, at a galloping pace.

95-octane gasoline will cost 8 cents more, while road diesel will see a further increase of 13.1 cents.

With these updates, the price of gasoline will now cost 1.822 euros, but diesel will approach two euros per liter, settling at 1.927 cents.

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