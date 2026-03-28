URGENT APPEAL — HELP BRUTALLY ATTACKED DOG TEDDY FIND A SAFE HOME

Teddy is a gentle, young dog who has been through more than any animal should endure. After being abandoned, embraced by a community, and recently surviving a brutal attack, he desperately needs a foster or adoptive family who can offer him the safety and love he deserves.

What Happened to Teddy

Yesterday (26 March), Teddy was brutally attacked by a person(s) in Santo António da Serra. He was found with deep cuts and blood all over his head and neck, terrified and in pain. This was a deliberate act of cruelty against a defenceless animal.

If you have any information about who was responsible for this attack, please contact the association Vamos La Madeira immediately. Teddy deserves justice, and animal cruelty must not go unreported.

His Story

Teddy’s journey began when he was found abandoned at the Santa Luzia Garden in Funchal. With no microchip and no family to claim him, this young dog made the garden his home and quickly won the hearts of everyone who visited.

A dedicated caretaker stepped in, feeding him twice a day and setting up a sheltered spot where he could sleep safely each night. Dog walkers came to know him well, and Teddy would joyfully join their walks, trotting alongside their dogs as if he’d always belonged. The community truly embraced him, and the association ensured he received all necessary veterinary care, including his castration.

Adopted, Escaped, and Attacked

A few weeks ago, Teddy’s story seemed to take a hopeful turn — he went to a foster home. But Teddy, still shy and adjusting to his new surroundings, ran away from the property yesterday.

What should have been a minor setback became a nightmare. While loose in Santo António da Serra, he was found by a cruel individual who attacked him, leaving him bloodied and wounded. He is now receiving veterinary treatment and is safe for the time being — but he urgently needs a new foster or permanent family who can give him the secure, loving environment he so desperately needs.

Who is Teddy?

Teddy is a young, castrated male — energetic, full of life, and incredibly sociable with other animals. He gets along beautifully with both dogs and cats. With people, he is a little more cautious. He’s shy at first and needs time to build trust, but once he does, his true personality shines through. He is simply a sweet dog who needs patience and affection.

What Teddy Needs in a Home.

Teddy has been through abandonment, life on the streets, and now a violent attack. He needs a family who understands that love takes time, and who can offer him the stability he has never had.

A secure environment — a safely enclosed garden or property with no possibility of escape is essential, as Teddy is a flight risk when frightened.

A safe area — ideally somewhere calm and away from risk, where he can recover both physically and emotionally.

Patient, available owners — people who are home regularly and can dedicate time to daily walks, exercise, and building trust at Teddy’s pace.

Understanding and affection — Teddy is shy, not difficult. With patience, he will blossom into the most loyal companion.

Can You Help?

Whether you can foster Teddy temporarily or offer him a forever home, he is waiting for someone to show him that not all people are cruel — that some are kind.

Get in touch if you can offer him a home, or if you have any information on who attacked him. Contact Luisa on 966 083 363

Please share widely. Every share brings Teddy one step closer to a safe, loving home. 🐾

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