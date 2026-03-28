Video shows young woman falling at Cascata dos Anjos waterfall.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment a young woman slips and falls near the Cascata dos Anjos waterfall in Ponta do Sol, resulting in injuries.

Although it is not possible to confirm when the incident occurred, the episode is yet another example of risky behavior on the part of those who visit that area. Cascata dos Anjos is known for its beauty and photogenic scenery, which attracts numerous tourists daily. However, it is also an area identified as dangerous, with landslide warnings and other alert signs.

Is access to Cascata dos Anjos still prohibited? Eduardo Madeira’s vacation in the region has already made headlines. The comedian has been posting several pictures and videos on his social media accounts of the activities he has been doing and the walks he has taken around the island.

It is important to remember that access to that point is prohibited, with the road having been closed for several years precisely due to the risk of falling rocks. Even so, the popularity of that waterfall leads many visitors to ignore the restrictions and venture into the danger zone.

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