Thanks to Jarek / Desinado Music for this link to the premiere of his new song and video.

A Pole fanatically in love with Madeira.

TODAY, Friday 17th at 20:00 pm., I invite you to the official premiere of my new song and music video: Cores, sombras, sensações (Colors, shadows, sensations.)

This is my personal and visual love letter to the beautiful Madeira Island. A sensual organic deep house (122 BPM) with a saxophone solo with a Portuguese touch, combined with an 8K cinematic animation that will take you on a journey to the glow of golden hour.

💡 A little mystery before the premiere: When the video begins, instead of the sound of the waves on the beach, they will hear the tuning of a car radio… Come and find out where this sound will take you! 😉

⏳ When: today, 20:00 🔗 Where: Click on the link below and activate the 🔔 “Reminder” so as not to miss! I’ll be in live chat with you.

Here on this link you can get a sneak peek as to whats coming.

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1aBau4nWew/

The YouTube below to see and hear the new song, cou ting down to 8pm this Friday.

Pozdrawiam / A Hug, Jarek | Desinado Music 🎷

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