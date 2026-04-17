Madeira weather good and bad news

Everyone is asking whats going on with the weather on the island, the last 6 months have been terrible with depression after depression, low temperatures and wind causing many problems over the island and airport.

Unfortunately no sign yet of it warming up to the mid 20s, but this weekend promises to be warm, with highs of 24°, but Sahara dust will be a problem.

The dust will arrive Saturday with Sunday and Monday being the worse days.

Into next week again the temperatures are going to go down again, with Tuesday Wednesday being the two cooler days and nights, so keep thise jumpers and jackets handy for a while yet.

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