Ribeira Brava recreates coastal shipping and invites the public to participate as extras.

The Ribeira Brava City Council is once again promoting an authentic ‘journey through time’ on April 25th, through the reenactment of the Cabotage tradition. This event will mark the start of Culture Week 2026, beginning at 10 am, “in an initiative that has already become a reference point for local identity”.

“Historically situated in 1908, the action recreates the old maritime transport of passengers and goods. The initial setting will be the beach of Ribeira Brava, where the disembarkation will set the tone for the first commercial exchanges. From there, the procession will proceed to the new square, transforming it into an early 20th-century market, where professions of yesteryear such as milkmen, barbers, embroiderers, and healers will come to life,” explains a press release.

For this event, the local council is appealing to the public to participate, encouraging them to become extras, immersing themselves in the spirit of the era and actively participating through the reenactment of a craft. Those interested should register at the Ribeira Brava Town Hall by contacting 291 952548 and ensure their presence at the general rehearsal, which will take place on the 23rd, meeting at 10 am on the town’s waterfront, next to the Viscount’s Bust.

“Participating in this activity are students from the Campanário and Tabua Basic Schools, Padre Manuel Álvares School, Senior University, Serra de Água and Campanário Community Centers, Lugar da Serra Community Center, and the Santíssima Trindade Home. Special mention goes to the participation of the Bolo do Caco Theatre and the theatre group ‘As Cuspideiras’,” it indicates.

Organized by the Ribeira Brava municipality, in partnership with the Madeira Ethnographic Museum and the Regional Secretariat for Economy, Sea and Fisheries, “the event underlines the historical importance of the municipality, at a time when coastal shipping was the driving force behind the island’s communications and Ribeira Brava stood out as a strategic port for trade between the North Coast and the South Coast of Madeira.”

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