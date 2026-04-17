Portuguese police arrest couple who defrauded victims of over €170,000

The Judicial Police, through the Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira, arrested yesterday, outside of flagrante delicto, a couple strongly suspected of committing ten aggravated fraud crimes and three simple fraud crimes, following the execution of arrest warrants issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Ponta do Sol.

The criminal scheme is believed to have started in November 2024 and continued until the date of the arrest, causing losses exceeding 170,000 euros to approximately ten victims.

The 35-year-old man and the 26-year-old woman posed as importers of allegedly seized vehicles from Germany, convincing victims that they could legalize and transport them to Madeira for later sale at very attractive prices, which never happened.

The couple made a living from this illicit activity and presented themselves to the victims with outward signs of wealth, driving high-powered vehicles and displaying large amounts of cash, as a way to lend credibility to their criminal scheme.

The now-detained individual had previously served a prison sentence after being convicted of the same type of crime.

The investigation is being led by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Ponta do Sol.

The detainees will be brought before a judge for their first hearing today at the Funchal Judicial Court, where appropriate coercive measures will be applied.

From Jornal Madeira

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